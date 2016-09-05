AmherstburgEvents &Festivals: A Bunch Of Happiness And Prosperity

Amherstburg is a small town located in the Essex county of Ontario, Canada. This town was developed in the year of 1796 and it is one of the oldest townsof the country. Cultural and historical background of this town is very strong. When it comes to festivals and events brings so many beautiful colors of happiness and prosperity in any culture. Same with the Amherstburg town, they have such an outstanding and world famous festivals and events in theirlist.

Colors of various festivals and events in Amherstburg:

Festivals and events are the real reflection of any society. If you want to know any society, attend their festivals and cultural events to understand the things nearly and clearly. Festivals and events are like a significant for any society. In Amherstburg, you will get to see so many colors of festivals and events. Their main festivals and events are:

Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival: As the name suggests, it is a festival of lights. In this festival, you can see the beautiful lighting displays, lighting on trees with lots of fireworks and crafts.

Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade: It is among the major events of Amherstburg. In this event, you can see the cheerful tradition with lots of marching bands. It is complete package of fun and entertainment with so many yummy foods.

Annual Woofa – Roo Pet Fest: It is a popular fest of pets and pet lovers. There are so many things to do and see. You can adopt a pet or donate for the charity as well.

Book Fest Windsor: It is number one festival in entire Canada. In this Book fest, main attraction is their audience friendlyperformances and programs.

Apart from these fests, they also have many festivals. These festivals are:

Shores of Erie International Wine Festival

Cancer Walk-a-thon

Amherstburg Christmas Pub Crawl

Annual Carnival

Boblo International Jazz Festival

Beef In the Burg Barbecue

Firefighters “J Wimpy” Volleyball Tournament

Verdi Club Festival

Pumpkinville

Canada Day Celebrations/Ice Cream Festival

Spring Wine N’ Hop

Mardi Gras Street Party

Gone Crazy Car Show

Ribfest

Most of these festivals are for social cause. You can enjoy the real prosperity of humanity in these various events and festivals. From the month of May, these festivals and events start with lots of passion and fun.

Yummy food of Amherstburg:

An event or festival is not completed until you have the best food for it. Amherstburg is a place of divine food. Ice-crème, chocolates, cakes and pastries are like an essential part of their life. Apart from that, bacon dishes are very much popular in all around the Amherstburg. Delicious food and sweets are like icing on the cake.

Festivals help us to stay connected with our culture, values, history and obviously with our roots. They allow us to spend some quality time with our family, friends and loved ones. In Amherstburg, there is a beautiful bunch of different events and festivals.