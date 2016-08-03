Gardens & Galleries to Visit in Amherstburg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gardens:

South Gateway Garden

South Gateway Garden is one the most famous gardens in Amherstburg. South Gateway garden is very peaceful and very beautiful.

South Gateway has a pond and also a waterfall which is so gorgeous. From ducks to turtles you will see everything in South Gateway Garden.

South Gateway Garden is definitely on of the most significant places in Amherstburg. South Gateway Garden is open year around, and it’s also part of the Amherstburg Garden tour. South Gateway Garden is a garden that you don’t want to miss.

Seagrams Garden

Seagrams Garden is known for their unique plants and tree.

Most of the plants and trees at Seagrams Garden are endangered. Seagrams Garden’s goal is to protect these endangered plant and trees, but also to show to its beauty.

There’re huge varieties of endangered plants and trees in Seagrams Garden. The top plants to see at Seagrams Garden are azaleas and magnolia.

Seagrams Garden has the most beautiful plants you will ever see. Seagrams Garden is so different and very fun to visit. Seagrams Garden isn’t just a garden, it’s an experience.

Signature Hosta Garden

Signature Hosta Garden is one of the biggest gardens in Canada.

Signature Hosta Garden is one of the biggest gardens in Canada. As you have guessed, Signature Hosta Garden is a garden that features wide varieties of hosta. Signature Hosta Garden has over 249 kinds of hosta.

I never knew a plant can have so many varieties until I visited Signature Hosta Garden. Signature Hosta Garden is a garden for everyone to love not just for hosta enthusiasts.

North Gateway Garden

Most of the time when we visualize a Garden we think flowers, but North Gateway Garden is beyond that.

North Gateway Garden is the #1 garden and the most visited garden in Amherstburg. North Gateway Garden is surrounded by a waterfall and a helpful Visitor Centre.

As a bonus of visiting North Gateway Garden, I always see bald eagles pass by which is pretty rare in Amherstburg.

Whenever I go to North Gateway Garden it’s always guaranteed that I will be having a wonderful time. In my opinion, North Gateway Garden is something you shouldn’t miss out.

Galleries:

Gibson Gallery:

Gibson Gallery is known as the gallery of history.

The origin of Gibson Gallery is pretty interesting because, in the beginning, it wasn’t a gallery. Gibson Gallery previously was Michigan Central Railroad Station which was built in 1896. But in 1967 a non-profit organization decided to turn the railroad into the Gibson Gallery.

Gibson Gallery is open year-round and also features many occasions. One of my favorite things to see in Gibson Gallery is the exhibits that the local artists host. Also, I love the gift shop in Gibson Gallery, and I always get souvenirs whenever I’m there. Gibson Gallery is one the best Art gallery you can ever go to.

Mudpuppy Gallery:

Mudpuppy Gallery is where local artists and photographers sell their works.

I have brought many artworks from Mudpuppy Gallery and it’s was an amazing experience. The reason it was amazing is because I actually get see the artist who has done the work.

Mudpuppy Gallery is one of my top picks because you get to see local artists and photographers in one place. This gives me the chance to get to know the artist and their intent for the artworks I buy.

If you are some who is looking to buy outstanding artworks, then Mudpuppy Gallery is definitely the place for you.

The Studio Gallery of Elio Del Col

This gallery offers wide range works from oil paintings to engravings.

If you are someone who doesn’t like the typical art gallery atmosphere, then you should go to The Studio Gallery of Elio Del Col. The Studio Gallery of Elio Del Col will definitely amaze, and it’s one of the galleries will surely love.