Why Investing in Amherstburg Is A Wise Decision?

The historical town of Amherstburg is not just a perfect tourist destination, but a great place to invest and grow your business. This small town houses Canada’s most renowned historical sites and thus attractsnumerous tourists every year. However, apart from being a tourist destination, the place has in store a plethora of opportunities for the investors as well.It is a great place to do some investment and get good returns. If you are wondering how this is possible, read on to find out more about the monitory benefits that this city has to offer.

Great Location & Profitable

The town of Amherstburg offers an industry of logistical advantage. Moreover, within 30 miles from the town a local market of nearly 6 million and within a 5 hour drive, a local market of 40 million. For industries which seek a location which is cost-effective, Amherstburg is the best choice. In addition, it has convenient approach to the entire North American Market.

Core Of Auto Production

There are nearly 45 auto parts, component parts, and auto assembly plants in the close vicinity ofAmherstburg. Just an 8 hour drive from here and you will have access to all these plants.

Flexible Raw Material Infrastructure

Amherstburg boasts a flexible infrastructure of raw material supply owing to the long history of chemicals, distilling and production of auto parts. As a result almost all types of raw materials can be acquired here via 4 transportation modes-Air, Water, Essex Terminal Railway and Truck.

Research & Development Centre

Within a 2 hour drive from Amherstburg, you will come across 267 automotive R&D centers. 9 R&D centers are situated just at a 20 minutes distance in Ontario, Windsor and Canada.

Trained Labor

According to the researches, the majority of labor here is high school graduate and around 16.78% possess a bachelor’s degree and higher. For serving the needs of the industries, the St. Clair college and the University of Windsor, Amherstburg’s post-secondary institutions have included facilities like Science, Engineering and Business Administration in the key faculties.

Great Infrastructure

The infrastructure of Amherstburg meets all the critical operational and business needs and thus has developed a great network of service providers and consultants, from best industries. The town offers an extensive range of services which are not usually offered by a town of this size.

Booming Real Estate

The network of expertise in Amherstburg, belong to the local branches of overseas real estate companies and large-scale local companies as well. These experts provide the necessary supports to the investors for renovating historic buildings and for other development sites as well.

Low Cost Of Living

Amherstburg has low cost of living and one can purchase or invest into homes at lowest prices and that too in a great and safe neighborhood.

Amherstburg is not only one of the best tourist destinations in Canada, but also a highly efficacious town to invest in. If you have been looking forward to invest in this historic town, wait no more.