Top 10 Amherstburg Restaurants – Perfect Blend of Feel, Taste and Joy

Amherstburg is a Canadian town located near Detroit River in Essex County, Ontario. Built in 1796, Fort Malden became the heart of the settlement and has now been reserved as a national historic site.AlthoughAmherstburg is an ultra-modern town,yet it recites an amazing history of 200 years of glory. Amherstburgis a perfect blend of rural and urban locations. The town boasts of its beautiful parks, soothing shores of Detroit River, charming Lake Erie and scrumptious cuisine.The tourists experience diversity of the town that featuresmiles of agricultural lands, industry, attractions and delightful restaurants offering variety of delicious foods.Amherstburgrestaurants are famous for their fascinating set up, warm hospitality and mouth-wateringcuisines. Below are some of the best restaurants enlisted that deliver not only the sophistication but also the pleasure of gracious hospitality.

Riccardo’s Italian Restaurant

This is an Italian restaurant located at 238 Dalhousie Street. After opening at 11:00 am, it welcomes the guestswith great enthusiasm and offers Italian cuisine surrounded by historic layout of Amherstburg.

Artisan Grill

Specialized premium casual restaurant, Artisan Grillis located in historic downtown Amherstburg at 269 Dalhousie Street. It offers a large variety of the finest beers andblended wines. Despite savoring variety of culinary creations, you canenjoy dinner music every Friday and Saturday night.

Dalhousie Bistro

Located at 219 Dalhousie Street, Dalhousie Bistro Restaurant offers authentic food along with blends of wines and spirits. The restaurant does not serve burgers, fries, pizzas or wings. Do check the timings of the restaurant before visiting.

Maria’s Restaurant

Located at 131 Sandwich Street, Maria’s Restaurant offers the delicious delicacies along with great hospitality.

PIZZA V

The jewel of 79 Richmond Street, is a famous pizza place in Amherstburg. It serves unique pizzas varieties along with juices and soft drinks.

Canton House Restaurant

It’s one of the finest Chinese restaurant located at 421 Sandwich Street. This is a family restaurant where you can enjoy something new from China.

Gilligan’s Fire Grill

Located at 400 Sandwich Street, the specialized restaurant offers a wide range of grilled food that you can relish sitting amidst fervent surroundings.

Lord Amherst Pub

Located on historic 273 Dalhousie Street in downtown Amherstburg, Lord Amherst features a warm traditional pub with wine lounge.

Shooters Roadhouse

Located at 17 Sandwich Street, Shooters Roadhouse has been offering some great surprises in Amherstburg since 1991.

Mealtime Express

Located at 421 Sandwich Street, Mealtime Express offers fantastic fresh food atreasonable prices.

However, there are many other good restaurants offering great surprises but you must check the above ones during your next trip to the Amherstburg. The locals and the tourists visitingAmherstburg are always enthusiastic to experience a wide variety of cuisines. The restaurants of Amherstburg realize the needs of the people and hence they offer variety of delightful food along with excellent hospitality and a great pleasant decorum.