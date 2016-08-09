Top 4 Museums in Amherstburg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amherstburg is a town which is filled with rich history. There is nothing better than visiting Museums in Amherstburg to learn its history. Here are the top 4 Museums in Amherstburg.

1. Park House Museum

Park House Museum was built 1790’s and lies in the Rouge River. Park House Museum is a symbol of Piece sur Piece log construction.

When Detroit was declared land of United States: the owners of Park House Museum moved to Amherstburg.

Park House Museum purpose is to preserve the history of Amherstburg.

Park House Museum holds collections of artifacts, books, and documents which are filled with History. Not only that, Park House Museum also offers to teach those who are eager to learn the history of Amherstburg.

Park House Museum gives tourists the ability to understand Amherstburg and the heritage of its people. Park House Museum is a non-profit institution which gladly welcomes everyone. Park House Museum is a great opportunity for those who want to learn. It will be a memory that sticks to your heart.

2. Amherstburg Freedom Museum

Amherstburg Freedom Museum is also known as the North American Black Historical Museum. Amherst Freedom Museum was founded in 1975 by a couple named Betty and Melvin. Betty and Melvin’s primary goal was to educate people about African Canadians.

Amherstburg Freedom Museum filled with stories of African Canadians. Amherstburg Freedom Museum holds many artifacts which aid people to learn the history of African Canadians.

Amherstburg Freedom Museum also features Nazrey African Methodist Episcopal Church. Nazrey African Methodist Episcopal Church was built in 1848 by former slaves.

Inside Nazrey A.M.E. Church tourists will be able to see the Underground Railroad that was used in the 19th-century.

Amherstburg Freedom Museum implements events annual in order to bring in community together. Amherstburg Freedom Museum is having a summit that will happen sometime 2017.

Amherstburg Freedom Summit goal is to bring people all around the world to come and learn. Visit Amherstburg Freedom Museum and be amazed!

3. Fort Malden of Amherstburg

Fort Malden is a Military Fortification that was established in 1795. Since there was a threat of invasion Britain decided to build Fort Malden.

War of 1812 caused damages to Fort Malden, but eventually Fort Malden was restored in 1840.

Many tourists enjoy visiting Fort Malden and also say it’s a kind experience.

This experience not only will give you the knowledge about Fort Malden, but also give you the sense of what the soldiers faced through the war of 1812.

Fort Malden is a great way to learn about past military in Canada. From War in 1812 to Rebellion in 1830’s Fort Malden yells history which can’t be forgotten. Fort Malden is something you don’t want to miss!

4. Gordon House

Gordon House is one of the famous historic attractions in Amherstburg and no wonder why it made the Top 4 list.

Gordon House originally was built in 1798, and it helped to develop the town.

The War of 1812 caused serve damages to Gordon House, but it was improved and restored in 1817.

Now Gordon House is known as the home of Tourism and features festivals. Gordon House also consists of souvenir shop and 4 original fireplaces.

Gordon House is along the Detroit River and recently houses Marine Exhibit. Gordon House gives the tourists a taste of how it was like to live back in the day. Gordon House is an attraction that tourists keep coming back to because it a very beautiful place.

Gordon House is one of the icons of Canadian History and that why people adore it very much. Come Visit Gordon House and see what’s so special about it!