Top 5 Popular Attractions InAmherstburg, Ontario

Warm climate, historic sites, great parks and the warm hospitality;all this makes Amherstburg one of the most sought after tourist destination in Canada. The place is filled with abundance of activities suited for couples, youngsters, children, and old citizens as well. It is home to renowned tourist destinations and is a perfect example of arrant balance between the golden past and the modern present. If you are planning to spend your next vacation in this city, browse through the list of some of the most attractive destinations that we have clubbed together for you. Visit these places and we bet you won’t be able to keep yourself from falling in love with this beautiful city.

Fort Malden

Entitled as the National Historic Site of Canada, Fort Malden (formerly known as Fort Amherstburg) is the perfect destination for stepping back in time and getting a glimpse of the military life that prevailed 200 years ago. Built in the year 1795 for ensuring security of the British North America, the fort had an active role in the War of 1812 & the Rebellion of 1837. At present, the fort displays restored barracks, original earthworks and a museum.

Gibson Gallery

Built in the year 1896,Gibson Gallery was once theMichigan Central Railroad Station. At present, it serves to be an Art and Craft center and exhibits art and craft masterpieces by the local artists.The gallery features towering ceilings, beveled glass windows, and hardwood floors and still continues to display a Romanesque charm. If you are an art lover, this is no less than heaven for you.

Paddler’s Cove Amherstburg

Located on Boblo Island, this is a beautiful site for kayaking and canoeing. From here you can paddle through the beautiful waters of Amherstburg to Hidden Lake, Crystal Bay and White Sand Beaches. Go on to explore the Mother Nature in the beautiful town of Amherstburg.

Gordon House

Overlooking the Detroit River, this house was originally built as a residence in the year 1798. At present, it is home to the Town of Amherstburg Tourism and Culture Department and has 4 original moldings and fireplaces which have been restored. The place hosts festivals like River Lights Winter Festival, Shores of Erie Wine Festival and also serves to be the Chamber of Commerce of Amherstburg.

King’s Navy Yard Park

Also known as Bi-Centennial International Peace Garden, the King’s Navy Yard Park preserves the heritage of Amherstburg. It boasts manicured flower beds, cannons, a ship anchor,a light house and plethora of tree species including Maples, Oaks, Sweetgum, Serviceberries and much more.

Indulge in the historic charm of Amherstburg in this war of 1812 community. Its century old and unique buildings and picturesque water setting makes it a perfect holiday destination. There are numerous wineries, restaurants, parks and lively festivals which one can enjoy here. If you are planning a trip to Amherstburg, do visit these places and take home lots of memories to cherish for the lifetime.