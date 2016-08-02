Top 6 Places to Visit in Amherstburg

1. Fort Malden National Historic Site

Fort Malden is a Military Fortification that was established in 1795. It was built by Britain for security due to concerns of invasion. Fort Malden is filled with rich historical events and it’s a one of a kind experience. Many tourists enjoy visiting Fort Malden and it’s a one of a kind experience. This experience not only will give you the knowledge about Fort Malden, but also give you the sense of what the soldiers went through the war of 1812. Fort Malden is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.

2. Holiday Beach Conservation

Holiday Beach Conservation is a place where you will experience true nature. Holiday Beach Conservation is filled with campsites, the perfect spot for a picnic, trails, an observation tower, a large pond, and an amazing beach. Seeing the sunset from the observation tower is very phenomenal. Camping in Holiday Beach Conservation is fun, and it a camping experience you won’t forget.

It’s a great place for the family to bond and just have a great time. Spending time in Holiday Beach Conservation will automatically relieve stress, and make you forgot all those problems you have in life. If you someone looking to refresh your mind, then you better go to Holiday Beach Conservation.

3. Amherstburg Freedom Museum

Amherstburg Freedom Museum is a nonprofit and community-based museum. Previously Amherstburg Freedom Museum was acknowledged as “The Black Museum”. Amherstburg Freedom Museum was established in 1975 by a couple named Betty and Melvin.

This Museum consists of artifacts, a reconstructed cabin, and a beautiful church. Tour guides in Amherstburg Freedom Museum provide you with plenty of knowledge and info about the museum. Amherstburg Freedom Museum will definitely educate a lot about slavery and the events the lead to freedom.

4. Bois Blanc & Lighthouse

As you have guess Bois Blanc is an island, and this Island has a fantastic lighthouse. Bois Blanc Island Lighthouse is 40 feet tall and 18 feet wide. Bois Blanc Island Lighthouse was established in 1836 and was occupied by rebel forces in 1837. One of the reasons why tourists enjoyed being in Bois Blanc Island, because it’s packed with a lot history. Bois Blanc Island is filled with the history of Rebellion era.

From rebel forces to channels: tourists are always eager to learn about Bois Blanc Island. If you are looking for a new experience and to be fascinated, then Bois Blanc Island it the place you should go.

5. South Beach Watersports

When you go on vacation the main thing people look for is a beach. South Beach Watersports is a beautiful beach which has an amazing environment. The water is almost crystal clear and makes you feel as if you’re in the Bahamas. There are so many activities to do in this beach; kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, tours, etc…

This beach is so soothing and in fact you might fall asleep. It a great place to bring family and have the best time of your life.

6. Gordon House

Gordon House is one of the famous historic attractions in Amherstburg. Gordon House originally was built in 1798 for residence. Now Gordon House is known as the home of Tourism and features festivals. Gordon House also consists of souvenir shop and 4 original fireplaces. Gordon House is along the Detroit River and recently houses Marine Exhibit. Gordon House gives the tourist a taste of how it was like to live back in the day.

Gordon House is an attraction that tourists keep coming back to because it a very beautiful place. Gordon House is a symbol of Canadian History, and that why people adore it.