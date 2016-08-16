Top Restaurants in Amherstburg

Amherstburg is not only the town of history, but it’s also the town of restaurants. Amherstburg offers so many restaurants to try from. From Italian food to Asian food, here are the Top Restaurants in Amherstburg.

1. Dalhousie Bistro

Dalhousie Bistro is a small restaurant that offers a lot of options. From breakfast to dinner Dalhousie Bistro got you covered. Not only does Dalhousie Bistro offer gluten free in many of the items, but they also are GMO-free. Eating in Dalhousie Bistro feels like eating at home. Dalhousie Bistro is definitely a must try so don’t miss out!

2. Riccardos Italian

Riccardos is one the famous Italian restaurant that tourists always recommend. Riccardos is one of the few restaurants that has a patio, and believe me, it has such a great view. Riccardos Italian doesn’t offer a lot of items, but what they offer is quality. People go here for the excellent quality in every single item. The items are reasonably priced for the quantity you get for each item. Riccardos Italian has an amazing menu for a great price, who wouldn’t want to go here?

3. Lord Amherst

Lord Amherst is a public house and wine lounge. Lord Amherst offer appetizers, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and also items for kids. Lord Amherst also offers a wide range of beer, whiskey, wine, and even special drinks. Lord Amherst is known for their Caesar salad and Nachos. Lord Amherst is definitely a pub and wine lounge you don’t want to miss out on.

4. Artisan Grill

Artisan Grill is a premium restaurant that offers phenomenal service. Artisan Grill doesn’t offer that much item, but what they offer is phenomenal food. Artisan Grill is heavier on the price which concerns few people. End of the day if you go to Artisan Grill you will be getting a premium service for the price you pay.

5. Armando’s Pizza

One of the best pizza places I’ve ever been to is Armando’s Pizza. Armando’s Pizza offers more than just pizzas. They have Panini, burgers, wraps, pasta, and list goes on… Definitely, Armando’s Pizza is more than just a pizza place. Their great service, affordable prices amazing food, and wide varieties make it a place you must go more than once.

6. Speck’s Restaurant

One of my favorite places to start my day is Speck’s Restaurant. Speck’s Restaurant only offers Breakfast & Brunch. Speck’s is a very cozy environment with friendly hosts who always want you to have the best experience. The food here is really amazing and best of all it’s affordable.

If you want to a great start in your day then must go to Speck’s Restaurant.

7. Beacon Ale House

If you ask anyone in Amherstburg, they would Beacon Ale House is a place where you go to get lose. Whenever I go to Beacon Ale House I always chicken wings. Chicken wings here are so delicious, and in fact, it’s one of the best wings I ever had. Beacon Ale House has a patio with an amazing view and it’s a great place to sit. Beacon Ale House offers wide selection beer including craft beer. Everything about this place is so enjoyable from food to ambiance. Beacon Ale House is definitely a place that won’t disappointment you.

8. Royal Sushi House

Royal Sushi House is a Japanese restaurant that offers premium food. They have wide varieties of sushi, appetizers, and liquor. Royal Sushi House offers one the greatest sushi you will ever have. They have excellent service which is close to premium at an affordable price. If you’re looking for a really good Asian food, then Royal Sushi House definitely the place for you.